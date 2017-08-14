Okowa One of Nigeria’s Best Governors with Focus, Says Aide

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

After just two years in the saddle as Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has been ranked as one of the best performing governors in the country who has remained focused on his S.M.A.R.T. Agenda for the development of the state.

The Executive Assistant to the governor, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, who made the assertion in Asaba on Monday, noted that Okowa’s humility and commitment to good governance and delivering on his electoral promises has been widely acknowledged by the good people of the state and credible national media.

Oghenesivbe debunked insinuations in some quarters that the governor might have derailed from his election promises and needed divine intervention to be on course again, saying those alleging such were doing do so on selfish grounds.

He noted that contrary to some online publications, a focused true leadership, hard work and prudence have remained the hallmark of Okowa since 2015.

According to Oghenesivbe, “His Excellency, Governor Okowa’s simple lifestyle reflected in his mode of dressing, humility and hard work explains his positive moral status and commitment to the sound universal principles and ideals of representative government,” adding that “it is mischievous for anyone to think that Okowa have been unfair to those who worked very hard for his electioneering victory in 2015.”

