Obasanjo: Lawmakers’ Constituency Project is Corruption

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Monday launched another tirade against members of the National Assembly when he described the constituency projects being embarked upon by the lawmakers as “corruption”.

The former president stirred the hornets nest when he spoke at the opening of a two-day investment forum organised by the Niger State government with the theme: “Impact Investing for Advancing Agricultural Economy And Innovation.”

According to him, “Sultan talked about roads. I hope our lawmakers will use their position and act positively so that when they put in road projects in the budget, they will not turn it into what they now term as constituency projects.

“You and I know what constituency projects mean, it is simply corruption.”

Obasanjo had been involved in a war of words with members of the National Assembly after leaving office when he described the federal lawmakers as a “bunch of corrupt elements”, a statement the legislators did not take kindly to resulting in their describing the former president as “father of corruption in Nigeria”.

The former president said the federal and state governments should embark on massive rural and urban road construction to facilitate the movement of agricultural products from the farms to the markets.

Details later…