I’m not Interested in 2019 Delta Governorship Race, Says Kachikwu

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has denied campaigns linking him with the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, saying that he is focused on delivering on his job as a federal minister.

Kachikwu said on Monday in a statement from the Director of Press in the ministry, Mr. Idang Alibi, that he had no connections with political campaign posters being circulated in Abuja bearing his declaration for the governorship race.

According to him, he is focused on making sure Nigeria’s oil and gas industry operates on transparent and accountable processes that would allow it to contribute more revenue to the coffers of the country, and not to be distracted by such campaign posters which he claimed ignorance of.

Clarifying the position of the minister on the campaigns linked to him, the statement said: “The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has not indicated any interest in running for any elective political office in Delta State. Dr. Kachikwu is focused on delivering on the reforms currently being implemented in the petroleum sector under the leadership of President Buhari and Acting President Osinbajo in line with his duties as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Chair of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).”

It further explained: “He remains committed to effectively representing his state of origin, Delta State, in the federal cabinet to institutionalise transparency, accountability and productivity in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

“It is gratifying that, despite challenges, measurable progress has been made in achieving important milestones under Kachikwu‘s watch and today, the petroleum sector is more transparent and contributes more to the national coffers. Consolidating on this progress remains the priority of Dr. Kachikwu and he refuses to be distracted from this focus.”