Yuguda, Supporters Join Green Party

A former Bauchi State governor, Malam Isah Yuguda, and his supporters including a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national organising secretary, Alhaji Umaru Dahiru, have finally joined Green Party of Nigeria (GPN)‎.

Others who also joined the party with him include a former minister,‎ Alhaji Habibu Aliyu, his former commissioners and campaign director general across the state.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi Sunday , Yuguda’s spokesperson and former commissioner for information, Alhaji Salisu Ahmed Barau, said that the former governor announced his decision to join the party at a meeting held in Jos Saturday .

“In that meeting, Malam Isah Yuguda announced to the gathering of the people that he has finally, based on ‎the recommendations of the committee set up initially, to now accept the viability of any political party that he may join. He came out with an idea of joining a party called Green Party of Nigeria,” he said.

Barau, who said Yuguda left the PDP two years ago, added that the meeting in Jos came up after series of consultations with Yuguda’s supporters in Bauchi State and other places across the country.

Details later…