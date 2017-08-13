Sokoto Donates N10m to NAOWA

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has donated N10 million to the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) in its bid to establish a new nursery and primary school at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

Announcing the donation when he received the executive members of the association at the Government House Sokoto weekend, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commended them for their concern for the educational development of their members, and members of their host community.

He noted that the people of Sokoto have long standing and mutually-beneficial relationship with the military, adding that the government would continue to appreciate all security agencies for their sacrifices to the nation.

“You have made a request of N25 million to establish a creche, nursery and primary school in Giginya Barracks.

“The government will donate N10 million and I will lead efforts to mobilise other people to bring in their donations for this laudable project. We will also continue to partner with you to improve the standard of living of our citizens,” Tambuwal said.

Details later…