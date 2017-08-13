LACIFF 2017 to screen 38 films

At the close of call for submission of entries, the organisers of the Lakecity Film Festival (LACIFF) have come up with a list of 38 films that will screen at the three-day event in Oguta, Imo State from August 21 to 23. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Tourism is the voice of unification’.

Making the announcement in a statement, Mazi Ekine Stronghold, the chief executive of Nollyflames Studios Ltd., and founder of LACIFF said the festival focuses on films with themes around arts, culture, tourism and history.

“Like last year, the festival received films that celebrate indigenous film irrespective of genre from all over the globe,” he stated.

He said further that the opening film this year will be ‘The Pride and Glory of Nigeria’, while the closing film is ‘The Encounter’. Both films are from Nigeria.

Three films from the United States of America made the list, two came from Italy, while Norway, Iran, Uganda, Germany, Ukraine, Kenya, Iraq, Colombia, Tanzania, Sweden, Ethiopia, United Kingdom, Ghana and Japan have one film each. Nigeria completes the list with 19 films.

“We will also be recognising movies that advocate, reform, educate while entertaining the public in different aspect that include arts, history, tourism and environment will be honoured at the Gala night,” the movie festival’s CEO added.

The second edition of the festival resident in the beautiful town of Oguta popularly known for its beautiful lake and tourism potentials will hold against the backdrop of the annual Omerife festival.

The Lakecity Oguta Ameshi, is home to worldclass stars like legal icon Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, foremost African female literati Flora Nwapa, International Musician Dr. Alban, Revered showman Charly Boy, Nollywood veteran Camellia Mberekpe, Screen Adonis Clems Ohameze, veteran filmmaker Nevile Ossai and a host of others.

