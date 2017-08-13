03 Media Showcases Nigerian Music to the World

It is no news that Nigerian music in recent times has become a global phenomenon. With the crop of new artistes giving their contemporaries a run for their money, certainly has come of age. no one understands this better than 03 Media, a music promotion and event firm. The premium brand is in the business of exporting the best of Nigeria hip hop artistes to the world.

Recently, the firm packaged an European music tour for rising hip hop star, Kiss Daniel.

The tour took Kiss Daniel to Amsterdam in Netherland and 13 other cities across the nation in July. The event recorded huge success as the prodigy shut down the concert with his music, proving that he’s the next big thing to happen to Nigerian music, perhaps after Wizkid.

Kiss Daniel and his team was also hosted on *The Nkechi Late Night Show* on HiRadio in the Netherlands.

Until now, 03 Media, founded by the ace show promoter, Alex Ozone, had packaged successful tours in Europe and beyond for a number of Nigerian artistes like Terry G, Chuddy K, Yq, Jaywon, Oritsefemi, Skales, Tekno and Patoranking, showcasing their music beyond the African continent.

Ozone says the firm is not resting on its oars, but will continue to do more to showcase Nigerian and African artistes to the outside world via music tours, mega concerts and shows that will give their numerous fans great music and live performances.