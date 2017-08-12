Police Arrest 70 Kidnappers, Cultists, Others in Rivers 

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt



The Rivers State Police Command yesterday paraded about 70 suspected cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers arrested in the state between July 1 and August 1, 2017.

A breakdown of the number shows that 30 suspected cultists were arrested within the period while 22 suspected armed robbers and 18 suspected kidnappers were arrested within the period under review.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, said six suspected armed robbers were killed within the period while 11 kidnap victims were also rescued.

He said 29 arms, including two AK-47 rifles as well as over 600 ammunition and 10 magazines were recovered within the period under review.

He said, “Like I have always said in my successive briefings, the Command has zero tolerance for crime and criminality and we are prepared to go the whole hog to achieve this goal. We have expressed strong commitment and unwavering resolve to deal with all criminal elements in the State. And by the special Grace of God the battle against them must be won and sustained.

“Once again, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris, I want to thank you for coming. I will continue to call you to share our success stories. As a Command we are not relenting in fighting these criminals.

“We have put in place adequate crime control measures which are already yielding good results. We are continually and regularly raiding all perceived criminal hideouts in the State. We have also increased motorised patrols of the East West Road and other flash points.

“There are many more things we are doing in the Police Command. I sincerely seek your collaboration and partnership as together we shall win the war against these criminal elements in the State,” he said.