Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week to hold next weekend

The biggest fashion event platform in Nigeria which aims at promoting young and emerging fashion designers is set to go big as they celebrate their 5th anniversary of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week.

NSFDWeek also showcases current collections from established designers who are role models to these emerging designers. Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week has had a successful run over the past four years, and what started with a small group of creative minds has grown to become a big fashion brand which is recognized not only in Nigeria but also in Europe. One of the foremost goals of NSDFWeek is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to showcase their designs and understand the business of fashion.

As it celebrates its 5th year, Nigeria Student Fashion & Design Week unveils Maria Okanrende and Akin Faminu as brand ambassadors for NSFDW5.

Powered by BlacknBold Fashion House, its CEO Abiola Orimolade has managed to sustain a brand which has evolved beyond Nigeria and has reached the shores of Europe. Its notable partners include Africa Fashion Week London and Mahogany International.

Each year the Most Creative Designer is chosen, based on creativity and detail in design. Other opportunities for the winner includes a feature

showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria, exclusive interviews, business & fashion mentorship and lots more.