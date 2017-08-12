Hosenat Mabifa: My Passion for Modelling Started As A Child

MY STORY

Hosenat is one of the forerunners at Lagos-based Redrun Modeling Management. She is becoming big player in the industry. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, she talks about modelling and religion

When did you start modelling?

I’ve always had passion for modelling since I was a child. I noticed I love watching fashion shows. I love fashion, love to dress well and to have my own style. I also love taking pictures. I would always look at my pictures admiring myself and it grew to be part of me.

How has the journey been so far?

So far, the journey has been good, thank God. I started modeling professionally in December 2016. I’ve worked with great brands, stylists, photographers and makeup artists, to mention a few.

Who are your role models?

I admire top models like Lauren Hutton, Cindy Crawford, Tyra Banks, Cara Delevinge and Iman, but Agbani Darego has always been my role model right from when I was very young.

How is it like being Muslim and working as a model?

One can still be gorgeous, stylish and yet still maintain their religious beliefs. Just learning to have good self- esteem and accepting yourself for who you are and not trying to blend in with the standard of beauty.