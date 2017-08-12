GISTS: Mariam Afolabi opens Luxury Container Inspired Mall

The Creative Director of fashion brand, Mazelle (formerly Mademoiselle Aglaia), recently had a grand opening of “The Style Loft Box”, which is a mega luxury hub for clothings, perfumes, dining, beauty checks and more.

Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliott, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Laoye Oyatogun, Sound Sultan, LAX and many more all graced the event. The Style Loft Box is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle mall located in the heart of Ikoyi. The first-of- its-kind in Nigeria, the mall was creatively and innovatively constructed from containers. It is the future of retail space now in the