Denrele , Humblesmith, Others at  Wanneka’s Lounge Grand Opening

Lekki was all funfair on July 23, as the latest luxury Lounge and food court, Wanneka’s Lounge was opened to the public in grand style.

The event, which was hosted by Denrele Edun, was attended by celebrities like Humblesmith, BBNaija Eriata Ese, Yvonne Jegede, Belinda Effah, BBNaija Jon Ogah, Fredrick Leonard, Mary Lazarus, Azuka Ogujuiba, Latasha Nwugbe, Peggy Ovire, Mimi Orijekwe and many others. Also in attendance were top executives businesses.

The event was filed with class; from the red carpet, to the colourful balloons, the beautifully adorned ushers and the DJ.

Just before declaring the lounge open, the owner, Mrs. Doris Nkumah, popularly known as ‘mizwanneka the hair boss’, talked about her journey as a serial entrepreneur and the times she had almost given up on her dream of opening a lounge.

She said, “I am grateful to all that encouraged me to never give up; my husband, my elder sister and my friends. I’m glad and excited that this lounge is now a reality”

Her elder sister, who did the honour of cutting the ribbon and declaring the lounge open, said Mizwanneka was born while she was already in the university as their mum had nine children. “I am really proud of her and what she has done,” she added.

The cutting of the ribbon was then followed by a tour of the lounge, while a Saxophonist welcomed everyone with a beautiful performance. Guests were treated to an array of intercontinental and local dishes after which Humblesmith entertained everyone with his beautiful music.

Located in the serene environment of Lekki Phase One, Wanneka’s Lounge is situated at 32 Onikepo Akande. The lounge oozes elegance, class and it is a perfect mix of fun, relaxation, entertainment and, of course, top-notch meals, thereby treating you and your family to a unique and cost effective dining experience.

Wanneka’s Lounge is one home away from home that is open to all.