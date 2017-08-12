Building Football Clubs through Corporate Sponsorship

Companies need football clubs to promote their brand, using football shirts as advertising boards amongst others, while football clubs need companies to generate sufficient income to boost their finances and potential growth.

By sponsoring Rivers United, Eunisell, a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, has displayed its unwavering commitment to the development of domestic football in the country.

No doubt, it is a pioneering feat for Eunisell as it continues to play a significant role in creating a brand profile for Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, formed following the merger of two clubs: Sharks and Dolphins, in 2016.

There is a limit to government funding of the club and that explains the presence of a corporate sponsor, who in turn boosts the clubs revenue base.

In only one year into its existence and sponsorship from Eunisell, Rivers United made an audacious bid for the Nigerian title, but narrowly lost to rivals, Rangers.

Rivers finished behind Rangers to earn a place in Africa.

As a strategic player supplying key products and solutions to a wide base of customers operating in Africa, Eunisell backed Rivers United financially in its bid to make an impact in the continent, this year. Rivers United emerged the only Nigerian team to reach the group stage of continental football this year.

Interestingly, there is also the brand connection as both share blue as colours.

Social Media

With #EunisellFootball, Eunisell continues to evolve a brand profile for the Rivers United via Social Media.

Fans

The Rivers United brand continues to evolve as it now appeals to an increasing number of fans in its area of influence and beyond, thanks to the energy of Eunisell.

Statistics reveal an increase in match day attendance for Rivers United compared to the past when it functioned as Dolphins.

Expectedly, the presence of Eunisell on the club’s shirt has created an emotional link with fans, who now see reasons to embrace club official shirts.

Eunisell Sponsorship History

This is the second year of Eunisell’s front-of-shirt sponsorship of the Port-Harcourt side and third year as a front-of-shirt sponsor, since venturing into the NPFL with now disbanded Sharks, in 2015.

Indeed, it is already three years for Eunisell and a league record as the longest sponsor of a club in the NPFL. Interestingly, Eunisell remains the only sponsor to announce a bonus to a team since organised league kicked off in the Nigeria in 1972.