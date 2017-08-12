2018 Maserati GranTurismo Restyled to Reflect Pioneering Spirit

By Bennett Oghifo



The 2018 Maserati GranTurismo has been meticulously restyled to reflect the pioneering spirit of the original GranTurismo concept, a thrilling pairing of race car sportiness with uncompromising luxury. This is a car for those who defy convention, those who dare to be different.

Whatever your ambition, whatever the distance, the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo delivers – in audacious style. Exterior details have been revised to give even more of a sense of striking, unmistakable elegance. The restyled interior picks up on the dynamic themes of the exterior; close attention has been paid to every luxurious detail to ensure excellent comfort.

Uniquely, GranTurismo is at the heart of every single Maserati.

The original concept was enticingly simple. It involved fitting a sophisticated race car engine into a luxurious, handcrafted sedan.

Seamlessly combining these two worlds was, of course, far from simple. Yet it is exactly what Maserati did in 1947 with the A6 1500 GT Pininfarina. Such power had never been so beautifully packaged and delivered – opening up all kinds of new, long-distance possibilities.

Today’s GranTurismo models are direct descendants of this breakthrough innovation. They embody the irresistible allure of exotic Italian style, combined with hard-edged, race-bred performance.

They offer a tantalising blend of exclusive luxury, progressive technology and surging, uncompromising power. All with a spine-tingling soundtrack to match.