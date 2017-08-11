Without Injured Sanchez, Arsenal Set to Open Season against Leicester Tonight

PREMIERSHIP

Arsenal stepped up their preparations in training Thursday as they get ready to take on Leicester City in their Premier League curtain raiser against Leicester City tonight.

The Gunners are without the injured Alexis Sanchez for the game at the Emirates Stadium, but looked in good spirits ahead of the night fixture.

Sanchez may be out of the game, but that didn’t stop him from posting a video of an impressive-looking lunch on his account.

The Manchester City target is expected to miss the first two games of the season against Leicester and Stoke with an abdominal strain, and his stomach will likely be feeling a little worse if he polishes off the sizeable lunch.

Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette is set to make his full league debut for Arsene Wenger’s side after starting in the Community Shield win over Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

The north London side won that showdown 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during normal time.

Arsenal will be hoping for a strong start to the season, which would be a marked difference from the end of the last campaign.

The Gunners finished outside the top four for the first time in the Wenger era – and the French boss has admitted uncertainty around his future affected the morale amongst his players.

“I had an impact on the season, because at some stage the players came to see me and said: ‘What’s going on boss? Where do you go?’

“I created, with me not deciding, a lack of clarity in the dressing room and there is nothing worse than that in the dressing room.

“When you are not completely in or the players feel you are not completely in, it is difficult to tell them we go (out to win).

“At some stage, I had to tell them, ‘Look guys, I am with you, but we have to win games,” revealed the Frenchman to UK’s Daily Mail yesterday.