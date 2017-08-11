Court: Stop Parading Yourself as PDP Chair in Yobe

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

A Yobe State High Court sitting in Damaturu has granted an exparte order stopping one Alhaji Sani Inuwa Nguru from parading himself as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state pending the hearing of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion.

This follows a suit filled by Lawan Gana Karasuwa, who is also laying claim to the position and 26 others

The motion order No. YBS/DT/HC/33M/2017 also ordered the PDP, the Chairman PDP Caretaker Committee, the Inspector General of Police (IG), the Chairman INEC and the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS) and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to recognise or have any dealing with any person(s) apart from the plaintiffs/applicants until the motion on notice is heard.

The presiding judge, Justice U.Z Mohammed, who granted the order on Thursday ordered that the 1st defendant/respondent (Sani Inuwa Nguru), any other person(s) other than the plaintiff/applicant (Lawan Gana Karasuwa) is/are hereby restrained from parading him/themselves as the chairman or state executive committee of PDP in the state pending the determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice.

“The 2nd-6th defendants are restrained/prohibited from recognising or dealing with other person(s) other than the plaintiffs/applicants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the judge said.

Details later…