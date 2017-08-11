A’Ibom: Police Ban Protest against Construction of Gov’s Lodge in Lagos

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command Friday banned some groups from protesting against the planned construction of a new Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge worth N1.2 billion in Lagos State.

Contrary to the state government’s explanation on the project, a cross section of indigenes within and outside the state planed a mass and peaceful protest in the state capital against the idea.

Another group of indigenes, who supported the project, had also planned to float simultaneously similar rally at the same time and date in the state capital.

The state police command acknowledged receiving a letter from the opposition group to carry out the protest in Uyo and another letter from an organisation requesting police permission to carry out a demonstration.

“The two requests were intended to take place on the same date, time and location, and are all meant to draw large number of supporters. Considering the contrast intention of the two groups and the threat it pose to the security and safety of the good people of Akwa Ibom State, it becomes imperative that the Police Command step in promptly to avert a total breakdown of law and order,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, said in a statement.

