Union Bank Brings Uber Innovation to Banking

Emma Okonji

Union Bank of Nigeria has unveiled some digital banking solutions for its esteem customers, which include the uber innovation. One of the solutions, according to the bank, is the ‘Locate an Agent’, which is a feature on the bank’s brand new mobile app.

The ‘Locate an Agent’ feature on the app, which borrows heavily from the Uber concept, allows customers to locate a Union Bank sales agent and request cash pick up or withdrawals. Agents can also open accounts and assist customers with other banking services at a location convenient for them.

Speaking about the products, Head, Alternative Channels, Union Bank, Folorunsho Orimoloye, stated the bank’s commitment to improving the lifestyle of customers by providing convenient, easy and secure banking.

“As a customer centric bank, Union Bank is investing heavily in improving the lives of our customers through technology and easily-accessible platforms. The introduction of digital services such as ‘Locate an Agent’ highlights our commitment to creating smart products and services that make banking simple for them,” he said.

“The ‘Locate an Agent’ feature is especially targeted at small business owners who need to bank their revenue daily. These customers have often expressed frustration about their inability to deposit daily cash or the challenge of having to rush to banks to ensure they make deposits before the end of banking hours.”

“This new feature on the mobile app therefore combines digital banking and agency banking to create a solution that meets their needs for convenient banking at a location that suits them,” Orimoloye said.

Other features of the new mobile app include the ability to open a new Union Bank account, access to a mini account statement, lifestyle features like news updates and weather forecast and other standard transactions.

Another first in the industry by Union Bank is the ATM locator which goes beyond the existing, standard ATM locator features.