UNICEF, FMOE Meet Media Chiefs on Out-of-school Children Enrollment Drive 

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Federal Ministry of Education (FMOE) Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has conducted a one day planning meeting with media chiefs on the 2017 National Enrollment Campaign to map out strategies for effective engagement of the media in reaching out to out-of- school children in the country.

The participants at the meeting included media chiefs from Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Adamawa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), FMOE and UNICEF, among others.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting Thursday stressed the need for closer collaboration with media and other stakeholders to achieve the set target.

It called on radio and television stations in the participating states to collaborate with UNICEF in the production and airing of jingles, discussion programmes, drama, talk shows, special reports and documentary programmes.

The communiqué said the funding of producing the contents should be reported by UNICEF while the airing would be done by media houses, adding that UNICEF should embark on high level advocacy to public and private media establishments, while the print media should generate and publish feature articles and write-ups on enrollment and birth registration drive.

Details later…