Police, Tech Firms Partner on Crime Reporting App

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Police and leading technology firms have partnered to develop and deploy innovative mobile app, called Hawk Eye, designed to curb insecurity across the country.

Hawk Eye is a mobile app that will allow users to report crimes anonymously to the police by video, voice or text. It was developed by a Lagos based tech firm, Web Assets Nigeria Limited, in partnership with United States based tech firms, BBGN&K and Microsoft. The solution provides key technologies such as facial recognition and key performance indicators (KPIs).

The Chief Executive Officer, Web Assets, Mr. Kayode Aladesuyi, noted that security of life and property is an indispensable ingredient for national growth and development, hence the need for the mobile app.

“Hawk Eye is a demonstration of the commitment of the Nigerian Police to work in partnership with communities and the Nigerian public to continue to improve the security situation across the country. The app is a revolutionary technology because of the enterprise tools it provides police to respond, address and manage crimes reported,” Aladesuyi said.

On the working of the app, he explained that while the solution would allow users to report crimes anonymously to the police by video, voice or text, the app is also part of a comprehensive security solution that involves the equipping of patrol vehicles with mobile device terminals, providing performance management, data as decision tools and the revamping of the police command and control centres. Essentially the Nigerian Police, provided with the right resources can now provide effective and efficient response to crimes reported by citizens.

He said that with Hawk Eye, citizens are empowered as source of human intelligence in the fight against crimes such as kidnapping, terrorism, robbery, human trafficking, among others.

The system is expected to enhance the community policing plan recently announced by the government to improve security in the country.

The project is managed by Deputy Inspector General, ICT, Foluso Adebanjo of the Nigeria Police Force.

Reporting with the app is anonymous and the app does not identify nor capture the information of person filing report.

Citizens can download the Hawk Eye Crime Reporting app for free, select crime type to be reported, capture image, video or call for help. The system uses GPS location services on the user’s mobile phone to identify user’s location for immediate police response

The system is currently available for reporting by citizens in the federal capital territory (FCT) in Abuja and will be launched in Lagos in September, with rollout plan for other states after Lagos.