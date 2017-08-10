Military Arrests Suspected Militant Alleged to Have Killed Two Soldiers

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the 19 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Koko have arrested a suspected militant whose gang recently killed two soldiers along Oboh river in Sapele Local Government area of Delta State and carted away their gun boat.

The militants had on July 9, this year shot and killed the two soldiers at a military platform located along Oboh river while escaping with a kidnapped victim.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the militants, about six in number, had kidnapped one Mrs. Owumi and moved her to the riverside where a boat had been stationed for their escape.

Military sources disclosed that while escaping, the militants saw the two soldiers at the platform and opened fire killing them instantly.

It was gathered that because there was no resistance and convinced there were no other soldiers around, the militants stopped at the military platform, carted away their two AK 47 rifles, two fully loaded magazines as well as the military gun boat.

Details later…