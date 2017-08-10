Mart Networks Unveils Disruptive Solutions for SMEs, Others

Emma Okonji

Mart Networks Nigeria Limited, a leading technology value added distributor has unveiled innovative enterprise solutions for data centres and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The company launched the disruptive solutions recently during its flagship partner event in Lagos, showcasing a range of solutions they currently distribute in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Mart Networks, Mr. Moiz Maloo, said the company strived on provide leading edge technology to its customers by partnering with vendors that are leaders in their areas of specialisation ranging from solutions for the enterprise market or even SMB solutions for smaller businesses.

According to him, Mart Networks prides itself in being a one stop for all IT solutions; distributing products for global tech giants like Sophos, Siemon, Arista networks who are leaders in Network Security, data centre cabling and data centre switching respectively.

“In addition to these solutions we also distribute other enterprise solutions from Edgecore (switching and wireless), 24 Online (internet management), Neox (IP PBX). We also partner vendors such as Netgear, a leader in SME networking solutions for switching, wireless, routing and storage. Aside that, we have GIGANET (structured cabling, SME switches, CCTV), Zycoo (IP PBX) among other solutions that needed in the SME space,” Maloo said.

He further disclosed that Mart Networks would also consider launching a training centre in Nigeria through CLC Africa, a training entity owned by the Mart Networks Group to equip partners with training in all aspects of ICT.

He stressed importance of educating the local market on the direction of where the industry is heading.

SOPHOS Product Manager for Mart Networks, Mr. Opeoluwa Ojumu, stressed that all network owners needed to pay additional attention to their network security both on premise and on the cloud.