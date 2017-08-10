iConcepts Launches Mobile Marketing Platform

Emma Okonji

iConcepts, provider of mobile technology and value added services (VAS) in Africa, has launched a simple cloud-based mobile marketing platform, known as mGen.ng, that enables businesses and organisations of any size to harness SMS messaging capabilities to increase sales, customer engagement and marketing returns on investment (ROI).

mGen.ng uses shortcodes and unique keywords to build opted-in audiences, collect customer feedback and send auto-responses to these inbound messages.

All that the customer needs to is to text ‘YES’ to 30380 and someone will call back or text ‘OFFER’ to 30380 to get the latest products and special offers.

The platform then aggregates the data for processing through a robust dashboard generating detailed reports, graphs and profiled databases that are extremely valuable and targeted for any company.

With an mGen account, businesses can create lead generation campaigns, loyalty promotions, interactive surveys, polls, automated information services and customer care solutions. Some of its key features include zero-rated shortcodes allowing customers to participate for free, self-service tools to customize the user experience for each campaign or service, and API tools to enable integration with an existing management system.

mGen.ng is ideal for both public and private sector organisations including finance, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), manufacturing, retail, education, health, government, IT, media, transport, travel, religion and service industries.

Innovation and Business Partnerships Lead at iConcepts, Mr. Bolaji Akerele, said: “The platform will allow many companies create value through quality interactions they previously couldn’t access; and most importantly, it is very easy to set up an account at a very low price.”

The Chief Executive Officer of iConcepts, Ugo Okoye, also added that “technology and innovation are the key drivers for business growth especially in tough economic times. Businesses must adopt a mobile first approach to stay competitive, drive sales and satisfy their customers in an ever-increasing tech savvy world.”

According to Okoye, the platform would serve as a marketing platform, where organisations can engage with their target customers and use the platform to drive traffic to organisations websites and promote their goods and services.