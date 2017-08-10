FG Promises Regular Dialogue with NACCIMA for Better Business Environment

Jonathan Eze

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has pledged that the federal government will continue to dialogue with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) for improved business environment in Nigeria.

He made the promise when the new leadership led by the National President, IyalodeAlaba Lawson, paid a courtesy visit to him recently.

The visit afforded the association the opportunity to appreciate the various economic initiatives of the government such as the PEBEC Initiative on Ease of Doing Business, the self Sufficiency in Rice Production, Economic Recovery Growth Plan(ERGP), N-Power programme, Foreign Exchange Policy and the National Social Investment Programme.

The decision of the federal government to allocate 30% of the 2017 budget to capital expenditure was also applauded.

The association reiterated its call for the federal government to stay committed to its promise of achieving an early passage of the 2018 Budget through strict adherence to the budget calendar.

It also expressed concern on the frequent public disagreements between the executives and legislative arms of the government and advised that a lasting solution to the recurrence be adopted, so as to ensure that the nation move forward on the path of sustainable development.

NACCIMA also sought for the federal government’s continuous partnership with it in areas of policy formulation and enterprise development.

Osinbajo in his response commended NACCIMA for supporting various federal government programmes and activities. He also charged the association not to fold its arm and allow issues affecting the executive and legislature fester.