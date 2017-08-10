Edo State Mulls Partnership with NDE on Job Creation

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that his administration is currently working out modalities for collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for job creation purposes in the state.

Obaseki, disclosed during a visit to the headquarters of the agency in Abuja. He noted that the proposed partnership is part of efforts to fulfill his pledge to ensure the creation of at least 200,000 jobs over the next four years in Edo state.

He was received at the agency by the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed.

The governor disclosed that over 10,000 jobs have already been created by his administration, while plans are ongoing to engage critical stakeholders in and out of the state, to attracts investments which are necessary for job creation.

“Edo State is very unique. We are positioned in such a way that for you to go any part of the country, you need to pass through the state. There are also critical federal government infrastructure located in many parts of the state.

“When I was campaigning, one of my cardinal promises was the creation of jobs. In fact, I promised to create two hundred thousand jobs within a period of four and I am going to do that. As I speak, we have already created over ten thousand jobs. That is part of the reasons why I am here (NDE office), to see how your agency can help us provide the requisite training,” Obaseki said.

He further noted that the assistance of the NDE is required for skills acquisition to a batch of Edo youths that have already been selected as part of a job scheme.

Mohammed, in his response, assured that the NDE would deploy trainers to the state, to contribute to fulfilling the government’s plan.

He also expressed the readiness of the NDE to partner with states on job creation, to reduce the spate of unemployment among young Nigerians.