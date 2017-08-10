Catholic Archbishop Canvasses Airport in Ogoja

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Calabar Province of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Joseph Ekuwem, has called for the citing of an airport in Ogoja in order to ease the hardship faced by commuters and tourists who spend long hours from the state capital to the northern part of Cross River State.

Ekumem made the call on Thursday when he hosted the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, at his residence in Calabar, in what has been described as a “holy visit” to the Catholic Church.

“If you have an airport in that axis, those who are more interested in tourism can move on straight up to the ranch. And of course, all these will mean dealing with the issue of good education so that you have the best for your people in the case of human development,” Ekuwem said.

He said considering the long distance from Calabar, the state capital, to the northern and central senatorial districts of the state, it was imperative to cite an airport in the axis.

Ekuwem also enlisted the support of the people of the state for the speedy actualisation of the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport and the proposed 275 kilometres superhighway from Bakassi to the southern extremities of Benue State.

