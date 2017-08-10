Bandits Kill 30-yr-old Man in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Suspected armed robbers have killed a 30-year-old man, Malam Idi Garba of Awaikiti village in Gudu Local Government area of Sokoto State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the victim was reportedly killed by the bandits Thursday during an operation at the residence of his neighbour Malam Lawali Akwaikiti, a bureau de change operator in the area close to Niger Republic.

It was gathered that the victim was shot by the bandits when he raised alarm during the operation.

The Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammed Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in Sokoto, said Garba was killed by the suspected armed robbers while trying to help his neighbour.

“The victim lost his life when he raised alarm during a robbery attack at the house of his neigbour, a bureau de change operator in the area. In fact, the bandits did not want to take any chances during the operation and decided to kill him immediately,” he said.

Details later…