Three Suspects Arrested for Killing Village Head in Sokoto

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi the Village Head of Bijeje in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Muhammad, made this known during a chat with THISDAY in Sokoto yesterday.

Muhammad disclosed that the suspects had been detained and already providing useful information to the police.

He revealed that Maigandi was reportedly attacked by the hoodlums while on his way to the mosque Monday morning.

“The village head was attacked and matcheted by hoodlums while on his way to offer morning prayers in a nearby mosque and they did not take anything from him.

“In fact, he died as a result of the injuries sustained and his body was mutilated by the assailants,” he stated.

He said the command had already commenced investigation with a view to unraveling those behind the dastardly act.

According to him, the command had deployed detectives to the area in order to fish out the remaining perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“Our officers are already on the trail of the other suspects and we will leave no stone unturned to apprehend the culprits.

“I am assuring the public that the suspects will not escape justice and will be charged to court and prosecuted,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the police towards protecting lives and property of the people in the state.

Meanwhile, the remains of the slain village head had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites in the area.