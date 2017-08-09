Sokoto to Assist Small, Medium Enterprises to Boost Job Creation 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government Wednesday said it is committed to assisting small and medium scale enterprises, with a view to improving the economy of the state and creating job opportunities.

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State governor on Small and Medium Enterprises, Alhaji Bello Tureta, made this known during a meeting with some entrepreneurs in Sokoto.

He stated that the state government would continue to assist small scale enterprises to boost their businesses and generate more employment.

The special adviser noted that the interactive session with the entrepreneurs was to enable government know their challenges with a view to assisting them address them.

He said the Sokoto State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SOSMEDA) is collaborating with some local investors to set up medium scale industries in the state.

