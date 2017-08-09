Pensioners Take over Niger Assembly 

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Hundreds of pensioners on Wednesday took over the Niger State House of Assembly demanding the payment of their pensions and gratuities.

This also came as the legislators within three hours passed into law the amended bill establishing “A Contributory Pension Scheme for Employees in the Public Service in Niger State and for Other Related Matters Connected Therewith”.

The protest also resulted in the collapse of the Chanchaga Local Government Area Public Relations Officer of the New Pensioners Association, Alhaji Liman Chado.

It took other pensioners and security men almost two hours to revive Chado who was thereafter rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The pensioners vowed to remain within the assembly complex until their demands are met.

Details later…