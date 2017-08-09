Okowa: PDP Set to Regain Power in 2019

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on Non-elective National Convention and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the party is set to take over power at the national level in 2019.

Okowa, who stated this on Wednesday at the meeting of the Convention Planning Committee at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, affirmed that the convention would prove an acid test for PDP’s readiness for the election.

He said the party has realised areas they didn’t meet up with the expectations of Nigerians and is now determined to make corrections and provide Nigerians with good governance, anchored on accountability, rule of law and improved welfare of the citizenry.

“Yesterday we were inaugurated with the task of organising a successful national convention for our great party, it is our hope that the various committees will set out to work immediately as we have barely few days to go.

“As an organised party, I have confidence in our leaders of the various sub-committees that we will be able to deliver a successful national convention that we can all be proud of.

“I trust in your abilities because I have seen a good number of committed party members who are dedicated to the cause of ensuring we return back to power in 2019,” he said.

