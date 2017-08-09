Northern Inter-Faith Group Advocate Adoption of Whistle-Blowing Policy to Tame Boko Haram

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists which had seen the terror group mounting daring attacks against the military and innocent citizens, the Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP) has advocated the adoption of whistle-blowing policy in the counter-terrorism war.

It’s founder, Bishop Edward Chanomi, made the call yesterday in Abuja while addressing a press conference on whistle-blowing policy on suicide bombers.

He said though the war as being prosecuted by the Nigerian military has had its ups and downs moments, it should not detract from the collective desire of the majority of citizens to see good triumph over evil.

He noted that it was logical to assume that greater success would be recorded when citizens volunteer information about Boko Haram terrorists as it would contribute immensely in thwarting the terror group attacks and bloodletting.

According to Chanomi, “We have observed with concern the recent string of events in which the Boko Haram terrorists that were taking flight upon their resounding defeat in Sambisa forest are attempting to re-constitute themselves into threats to the rest of us.

“They have mounted attacks that in their own expectations are spectacular. With the benefit of what we know, the attacks are just a fraction of the many plots to create terror since the military regularly abort their evil plots before fruition.”

The bishop stressed that these successes in thwarting Boko Haram attacks before they occur are the products of painstaking intelligence gathering.

Chanomi stated: “It is for this reason that we are revisiting the whistle-blower policy of the military in the counter-terrorism war. We recall that the Nigerian army, not long ago, offered N500,000 to some whistleblowers as reward for providing information about suicide bombers. This practice has been in place for some time but it appears Nigerians are not tapping into it as a way to help make their own communities secured and safer.

“We must re-commit ourselves to the services of humanity by stopping and encouraging actions that will prevent any form of bloodshed as God Almighty hates the spilling of blood.

“Our appeal however is that the military should consider varying the rewards for whistleblowing. Fear of retribution from the terrorists could be holding back some citizens that have vital information. To this end, we suggest that the reward for certain level of whistleblowing should include offer of relocation and provision of new identities under a whistleblower protection programme. This would not only instill confidence in volunteering information but will encourage those that are in doubt to step forward,” the cleric said.