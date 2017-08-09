Lagos Taskforce Impounds 146 Motorcycles, Prosecutes 21 Riders

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force Tuesday impounded 146 motorcycles and arrested 21 riders at the second Rainbow area of Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the enforcement operations were carried out based on series of complaints to his office by members of the public.

He said the complaints were all about series of criminal activities allegedly perpetuated by these motorcycle riders/operators around Mile 2, Orile-Iganmu and Coker Aguda Area.

He said activities of these motorcycle riders/operators were on the increase as they terrorise members of the public both day and night by dispossesing them of their valuables such as phone, jewelry and bags.

He went on to advise the leadership of motorcycle riders to properly screen out criminals among their membership and educate others to stop plying any of the restricted 475 routes which includes highways and bridges across the state.

The chairman enjoined private powerbike (200cc above) owners/operators, particularly corporate bodies, to warn their dispatch riders to stop engaging in commercial activities as anyone caught violating any sections of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 would be prosecuted.

He said after the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, was briefed about the enforcement operations, he directed that all those arrested to be charged to court.

Meanwhile, when the case was brought before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi on the same day, he forfeited the impounded 146 motorcycles to government.

The magistrate also sentenced the 21 arrested riders/operators to two weeks imprisonment with N5,000 as an option of fine to jail term.

The prosecution counsel lawyer, Adedoyin Odukoya disclosed that all 21 arrested motorcycle riders/operators were convicted after they all pleaded ‘Guilty’ to the two counts charge levied against them.

He disclosed further that the two counts charge are Driving/Riding Motorcycles on restricted routes contrary to Scheduled (1) item (22) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 and ‘Conducts likely to cause Breach of Peace’ contrary to Section 166 Sub. (1) (d) of Lagos State Criminal Laws of 2011.