INEC: 31 Political Parties to Participate in Anambra Gov Poll

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has received notice of primary elections from 31 political parties in Anambra State who will be participating in the Anambra governorship election.

INEC said the participating political parties have until September 2 to present the names of their candidates to it.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Anambra State, Mr. Nkwachukwu Orji, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum organised by his commission in Awka on ‘Voter Registration at Ward Level’ on Monday.

He said that the law requires that political parties give INEC prior notice before conducting primary elections to enable the commission make plans on how monitor it.

Orji further explained that the role of INEC in the party primaries was only monitoring and it would not interfere with the conduct of the primaries.

Details later…