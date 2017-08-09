Firm Launches Programme to Boost Teaching, Learning in Africa

Sunday Okobi and Emmanuel Ella

eThink African Learning Network (ALN), the first certified Moodle partner in Nigeria, has launched a first-of-its-kind programme that would allow schools across Africa to collaborate and share resources online through its learning management system.

The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eThink Education, a rapidly growing, privately owned corporation, Mr. Brian Carlson, said it is the first to offer Moodle hosting and services in the country and other regions in Africa.

Carlson noted in a statement that the Moodle launched by eThink African Learning Network (ALN), would allow member institutions to collaborate, easily share resources and provide a connected educational experience to learners across the continent.

He added that with a shared background in both education and technology, the corporation was founded on a vision to change the way students and teachers interact using the cutting-edge open source learning management system.

“It also provides K-12 institutions support, hosting and training for the learning management system Moodle which is used by millions of learners worldwide.”

He said the partnership of the certified Moodle among Nigeria, United State and the Caribbean, is aimed at providing Moodle services to colleges, corporations, government entities, K-12 schools and districts in Nigeria and Africa at large, adding that the Learning Management System (LMS) Moodle is a free open-source platform that is being used across the globe to bring learning online.

“With over 100 million users, Moodle is the most widely used learning platform in the world. It allows educators to share educational resources in a web-based format, enabling students to learn on-the-go via mobile devices while saving teachers and students valuable time.

“Moodle allows educators to easily incorporate online resources and innovative eLearning tools and strategies into their lesson plans to enhance classroom learning,” the project CEO added.

Carlson added that “eThink is excited to become the first official Moodle partner in Nigeria. As a partner, we will be able to service the Moodle needs in this territory, a moodle which has already been widely adopted throughout Africa, and we look forward to supporting institutions and businesses to leverage the benefits of an incredibly flexible and affordable eLearning solution.

“The Moodle by ALN will allow students and teachers at various institutions to collaborate and easily share resources directly through the platform, regardless of physical distance. This network allows institutions to share or co-teach online courses with other institutions and offer social learning opportunities for learners across the region.”