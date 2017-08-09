Cleric Blames Resurgence of Boko Haram on Moles Among the Military

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The recent resurgence in Boko Haram attacks in the North-east has been blamed on the presence of some unpatriotic informants among the military who would always reveal the strategies and movements of the troops to the terrorists.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Jos, the General Overseer of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Isa El-Buba, who incidentally hails from Maiduguri, therefore charged the military to purge itself of moles whose disguise as soldiers.

The cleric also emphasised the role of state and local government police, which he said can serve to avail the military of vital information on members of the terrorist group among the people of the communities in the region.

“I enjoin the military to talk less and do more to take total possession of the area. I believe that Boko Haram has been dealt with, but the war has not been won yet.”

He added: “The local police would have helped a lot in enhancing firm hold on the captured territories, if put in place

On restructuring, El-Buba, who said it’s inevitable, added that “we need to go to back to the drawing board.”

He proffered the use of the national Conference report of 2014 which he said was all encompassing.

He said the conference brought together stakeholders from all the geo-political zones of the country to deliberate on the nation, noting that they took their time to do serious job to arrive at the report, warning that it should not be jettisoned for political reasons.