Two Soldiers Dead, Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists Killed in Ambush

Paul Obi in Abuja

Troops of the 151, 21 Brigade of Nigerian Army, components of the Operation Lafiya Dole, at the weekend ambushed suspected Boko Haram terrorists and neutralised 12 of them.

Different items including 18 bicycles were recovered from the insurgents.

But two soldiers were killed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) hidden along the road by terrorists.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed these in a statement on MOnday.

The statement said: “On Saturday, August 5, 2017, troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole, sprang an ambush on suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Miyanti-Banki Junction.

“The gallant troops neutralised 12 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 18 bicycles, 30 bags of flour, one bag of groundnut, two bags of salt, two baskets of kola nut and five torch lights. Other items recovered a carton of mixed juice sachets, four rolls of brocade material, two packets of sweet, one carton of washing soap, five packets of cold patch, two packets of Maggi cubes, two pairs of bathroom slippers, two packets of yeasts, four packets of Vedan, two rolls of sewing thread, two kegs of herbicide, 14 packets of insecticide, one keg of groundnut oil, a bag of pepper and N4,000.00 cash.

“Similarly, troops of 81 Task Force Battalion of 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Operation Lafiya Dole, August 5 2017, while on patrol cleared Boko Haram terrorists ambush along Dukje-Mada road near Gulumba Gana village.

“The troops neutralised quite a number of the terrorists’ ambush party and recovered weapons. Unfortunately two soldiers lost their lives when their vehicle stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along the road, while four others sustained injuries. The remains of the gallant soldiers that paid the supreme price and the wounded have been evacuated to Maiduguri.

“On the day same too, troops of 22 Brigade Garrison Nigerian Army on patrol to Abdiri recovered nine primed cylinders from the terrorists’ Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) making factory at the area. They destroyed the factory along with the materials.

“In addition, on Sunday, August 6, 2017, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade Nigerian Army, also sprang an ambush against suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Kafin Hausa, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State. They neutralised one Boko Haram terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle with registration number 02527 MTD and a magazine.”