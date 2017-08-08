Police Arrest 3 Suspects for Killing Village Head in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi, the village head of Bijeje in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ibrahim Muhammad, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), made this known during a chat with THISDAY in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Muhammad disclosed that the suspects had been detained and were already providing useful information to the police, adding that Maigandi was attacked by the hoodlums while on his way to the mosque Monday morning.

“The village head was attacked and matcheted by hoodlums while on his way to offer morning prayers in a nearby mosque and they did not take anything from him. In fact, he died as a result of the injuries sustained and his body was mutilated by the assailants,”he stated.

According to him, the command had already commenced investigation with a view to unravelling those behind the dastardly act.

