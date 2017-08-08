PDP: ABC Nwosu Heads Caretaker Committee for Anambra

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, the chairman of its caretaker committee to revive its fortunes in Anambra State, following the dissolution of the three parallel executives. A former National Women Leader of the party, Josephine Anenih, is the secretary of the committee.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee at the party’s national secretariat, Chairman, National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, charged members to use the opportunity offered them to serve in the interest of the party.

“You are to see that interests are protected and balanced. If we give you power, use it well and just,” Makarfi said.

Part of the terms of reference given to the caretaker committee is to organise a credible and effective party primary for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Makarfi, who turned 61 Tuesday, urged the Anambra PDP family to give him a special birthday gift by going all out “to win the governorship election,” adding that with a collective resolve, the state would return to the PDP fold.

Details later…