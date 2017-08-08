NiMet to Establish 1,000 Automatic Weather Stations across Nigeria

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

In furtherance of its determination to provide efficient and reliable meteorological information to the various sectors of the economy, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that it is set to establish about 1,000 automatic weather stations (AWS) in the country.

The agency, in a statement in Abuja Monday, hinted that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory (TAHMO) of The Netherlands to develop a robust network of AWS in Nigeria.

The collaboration, it noted, would be for five years in the first instance, and also aimed at advancing TAHMO’s vision to improve sub-Saharan Africa’s capacity for hydro-meteorological monitoring.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, said: “The partnership will increase the density of NiMet’s network of stations and enhance its goal of one weather station per 100 kilometers, in compliance with the standard stipulated by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).”

He said the project takes off immediately with the delivery of 100 AWS by TAHMO to be installed across the country at no cost to the agency.

Details later…