Gunmen Hijack Commercial Bus, Abduct 15 Passengers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday hijacked a Lagos-bound commercial bus belonging to one of the private transport companies in Port Harcourt, taking with them about 15 passengers that were on board.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 7a.m. around Elibrada community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on the East-West Road.

The bus, which had loaded in Port Harcourt and was travelling to Lagos, was said to have been ambushed by armed men who riddled the bus with bullets before taking the occupants passengers and the driver away.

A source, who pleaded for anonymity, said the armed men used trunks to block the highway and that when the bus got to the point it slowed down without knowing the danger that was lurking around.

The source further added that the hoodlums had shot directly at the bus, but stated that no dead body was found in the abandoned bus after the incident.

When THISDAY visited the premises of the transport company, no staff or official was willing to confirm or comment on the incident.

Normal activities were proceeding smoothly as booking and other staff of the transport company were busy at their duty post as if nothing happened.

Booking was going on for movement against the next day to the several routes plied by the inter-state bus service company.

An insider source however said top executives of the company had gone to the site of the incident and were working with security agencies to handle the situation.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but said only five passengers and the driver of the bus were kidnapped.

Omoni said: “Five passengers were kidnapped on the East-West this morning (yesterday). Three of them have been rescued already and the police have also gone on the trail of the criminals to rescue the remaining two people. At no time, they will be released. The CP has made deployment in the area to ensure they are released unconditionally.”