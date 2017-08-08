Group Advocates Adoption of Whistle-blowing Policy in Counter-terrorism War

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the resurgence of the Boko Haram sect which had seen the terror group mounting daring attacks ‎against the military and innocent citizens, the Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP) ‎has advocated the adoption of whistle-blowing policy in the counter-terroism war.

NIFROP’s Founder, Bishop Edward Chanomi, ‎made the call in Abuja Monday while addressing a press conference on whistle-blowing policy on suicide bombers.

He said that though the war as being prosecuted by the Nigerian military has had its ups and downs, it should not detract from the collective desire of the majority of citizens to see good triumph over evil.

He noted that it was logical to assume that greater success would be recorded when citizens volunteer information about Boko Haram terrorists as it would contribute immensely in thwarting the terror group’s attacks and bloodletting.

According to Chanomi, “We have observed with concern the recent string of events in which the Boko Haram terrorists that were taking flight upon their resounding defeat in Camp Zero of Sambisa forest are attempting to re-constitute themselves into threats to the rest of us.”

Details later…