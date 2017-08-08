FG Distributes 20,000 Tonnes of Food Items to IDPs in Bauchi



The federal government has commenced the distribution of 20,000 metric tonnes of food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bauchi State to ameliorate their sufferings. By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Minister of State for National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this Tuesday when she and the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, at the Government House, Bauchi.



She informed the governor that they were in the state to flag off the distribution of the food items to the IDPs.





Ahmed stated that 32 trucks of the food items which had already been brought to Bauchi would be shared among the IDPs scattered across the 20 local government areas of the state.





According to the minister, about 54,000 IDPs identified in various communities in the state would benefit from the gesture.

Details later…