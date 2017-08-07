Ozubulu Killings: HURIWA Condemns Rumours, Calls for South-east Security Council

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned what it called “cocktails of rumour mills instigated by the Anambra State Police Commissioner Baba Garba Umar and Governor Willy Obiano on the causes of the Sunday morning mass murder at the Saint Philip’s Catholic Church Ozubulu, Anambra State”.

HURIWA, in a statement Monday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, called for a detailed inquiry into what he described as the dastardly criminal act of premeditated killings of scores of worshippers in Ozubulu.

The group demanded the convocation of a judicial commission of inquiry made up of top federal judicial officers, and credible senior lawyers and civil society leaders to uncover the remote and immediate causes of the early morning killings.

The rights group anchored its clarion call for an independent investigation on emerging eyewitness accounts which clearly contradict the official narratives spewed out by the Anambra police commissioner and the governor tracing the shooting to a “fight between two feuding brothers”.

HURIWA, which also asked the South-east governors to hold an emergency meeting over the issue to come up with a well-funded South-east security commission with head office in former Eastern regional capital of Enugu, also affirmed that the Anambra State police commissioner largely relied on fairy tales, unscientific innuendos, hearsays and rumours even without ever conducting forensic investigations before reaching a determination.

