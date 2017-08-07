Monarch Escapes Death as Gunmen Invade Village

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The village head of Abak Obong village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Basey Ikpaisong, escaped death by a whisker, while two persons were killed in an attack on the village by some gunmen weekend.

The gunmen suspected to be cultists reportedly invaded the palace of the village head, killing the two persons, while many others were injured.

The village head, Chief Ikpaisong, was shot in the invasion while his brother, Mr. Fred Ikpaisong, and a youth identified as Mr. Udotim Essien, were killed. The attack occurred two days after a similar incident during which four people were killed and houses burnt in the neighbouring Udianga Enem village.

“Right now, our village head is hospitalised because of the attack and it is not known whether he will survive from the gunshots wounds because right now he cannot talk to people who visited him at the hospital,” a family source said.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Chukwu Ikechukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident, saying security operatives moved in immediately it was reported.

Details later…