Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos Monday ordered the permanent forfeiture of a $37.5 million mansion on Banana Island, Lagos linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the federal government.

The court also ordered that the sums of $2,740,197.96 and N84,537,840.70 realised as rents on the property should equally be forfeited to the federal government.

Details later…