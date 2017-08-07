Cerullo Brings Bondage-breaking Anointing to Nigeria

Anywhere in the world he has made a stopover in the course of his evangelistic crusades and apostolic impartations before now; there have always been outstanding miracles following. Participants reports of unusual healings, breaking of bondages, and spirit-filled insights in the most daunting challenges, amongst others.

And now, this great apostle of our time, from far away United States of America (USA), Dr Morris Cerullo, is set to bring his rare anointing to Nigerian soil again. He is billed to minister at metropolitan church, House On The Rock, with worship facilities at The Rock Catherdral in the Lekki-Expressway area of Lagos on Sunday August 13, beginning from 8am.

The church pastored by the Metropolitan Paul Adefarsin is already making grand preparations to host the man of God, a rare privilege indeed, given Cerullo’s unusual anointing and high demand around the nations.

Now 85, Dr. Cerullo, who is the President of Morris Cerullo World Evangelism, founded in 1961, has been traveling to the developing nations of the world for over seven decades.

He has ministered in 93 nations, in over 400 cities, on 7 continents, where he has personally trained 5 million Christian leaders and ministered to millions more. He has dedicated his life to helping hurting people and currently travels more than 250,000 miles every year to minister healing and salvation to the world.

A statement from the headquarters of House On The Rock, said, the church was excited about Cerullo’s impending outreach, since each time he had come, there had always been a paradigm shift in the spiritual, eventually impacting on the socio-economic.

It would be recalled that for about eight months in 2016, Dr. Cerullo was bedridden and needed a wheelchair just to move around, but got a miraculous turn-around after praying to God for divine intervention.

This may have redoubled his resolve to continue to take the gospel to the nations.

“This is probably the greatest miracle I’ve ever seen in my life. You know I’ve seen thousands and thousands of people miraculously cured but nothing like this. I was given up by the doctors. I was paralysed, they had me in a wheelchair for maybe seven, eight months this year,” he had told publication reflectively.

According to him, “I had my whole leg here eaten away. I have pictures. I showed them on TV of the whole of my leg in the red. Raw. Way down. Deep inside. I was bedfast. No doctor could help me. So, what I did? God gave me an incredible miracle, and so you can see brand new flesh.”

To share the message of that divine healing, Dr. Cerullo came to Africa, went to Brazil, Peru, Panama, Israel, India, and Sri Lanka within a span of a month just to share God’s power and kindness.

According to him, his healing is only proof of God’s presence in today’s war-torn world, a message he is likely to share again upon his coming to House On The Rock.

He even released an autobiography called The Legend of Morris Cerullo: How God used an orphan to change the world. The evangelist said the book digs deep into his roots and shows how God pulled him into a life of ministry.

According to him, it is about “How God took a little orphan boy who lost his mother when I was 2 years of age and had a drunken father who deserted five children, and how the hand of God, so mysteriously from the time he was a little boy, was on his life and how God led him through the Jewish Orthodox orphanages that I was placed.”

Nobody thought he would be able to walk again, but God had a different plan for His soldier. After praying to God to restore his health, Cerullo is now enjoying improved health as he is happily walking around again.

Cerullo said that vasculitis — a family of uncommon diseases that involve the inflammation of blood vessels — rendered him incapable of moving, but God healed him.