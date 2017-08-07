BoI Disburses N21m to 438 Traders in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has disbursed a fresh N21 million loan to 438 traders in Bauchi State.

The Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), Mansur Many Soro, disclosed this Monday after a meeting with officials of the benefiting traders’ associations.

The traders were beneficiaries of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) also known as Market Moni, a federal government’s revolving loan given to small business owners.

Soro said that the implementation of the programme is in accordance with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration‎’s 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which seeks to sustain economic growth and stabilise domestic production through increased funding to SMEs.

According to him, “Bauchi State remains determined to optimally utilise the allocation of 39,000 beneficiaries granted to it by the Bank of Industry. The BSSIPO is working closely with interested commercial banks, market aggregators and super agents to facilitate the BVN enrollment, registration and on-boarding of interested persons.”

Details later…