Adebanjo Faults Acting President on Restructuring

Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday faulted the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinabjo, for describing those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers. Adebanjo said this yesterday at the Southern Leaders’ Forum meeting in Lagos.

Reacting to the acting president’s remarks that those championing the call for restructuring were looking for appointments, the Afenifere leader, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said: “That is a very unfortunate statement. I wouldn’t like it to appear that we are attacking our acting president. The acting president was born on the principle of restructuring. myself and his father were followers of Awolowo since the 1950s.”

Speaking further, he said: “He cannot say we are looking for appointment, is it me or Horsfall or Gen Ike Nwachukwu? It just shows someone in position, but does not understand the problem of the people he is leading. It is an unfortunate statement to make, I am not going to engage in a brick bat with him, it shows the limit of his knowledge of how the country came together. I think he should know better. He is not only a lawyer, he has been an Attorney-General and vice president.”