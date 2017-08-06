WINNER EMERGES IN SPOT N POST CAMPAIGN

A winner has emerged in the Spot’n’Post campaign, a private engagement initiative to celebrate Lagos @50 organised by Abelinis Limited, a Lagos-based experiential company. The campaign, which started early May, required Lagosians to spot a car branded in the colours of the Lagos @50 festivities, take a picture with it and post on social media. The respondent with the highest number of likes emerged winner.

At the end of the viral competition, Seun Oloketuyi, a media entrepreneur, got the most likes among other respondents. Last Thursday, Oloketuyi was presented with a prize of N100, 000 at the Ogba, Lagos office of Abelinis Limited.

Speaking, Deji Orunkoyi, the General Manager of the company, said the campaign was initiated to join Lagos in celebrating its attainment of the golden jubilee. “Lagos is a land of dreams and as a company doing business here, we thought to give back in our own little way. We looked at all the line-up of activities and came up with this idea to ensure that Lagosians across all local governments felt the joy of the landmark celebrations. In all, we toured 20 local governments and we are glad at the responses that we got,” Orunkoyi said.

The CEO of Abelinis, Abiodun Oshinibosi, added that the Spot’n’Post campaign was basically a corporate social responsibility initiative of the company. According to him, “Employing our own expertise and experience as an experiential company with a track record of successful activations, we bought the car, branded it and toured the state without seeking or getting any form of support from the state government. We are happy with the response and are further committed to contributing our quota to the development of our beloved Lagos State.”